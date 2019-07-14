Elisabeth moss told about the shooting dark scenes in “the handmaid’s Tale”
The series “the Story of a servant” (Handmaid’s Tale), the third season, which started a month ago, is known for its dark and violent scenes. But, as admitted, the main character of the show, the 36-year-old actress Elisabeth moss, who for his work in the series won Emmys and a Golden globe, she worked on them with pleasure.
You work 60-70 hours a week, and work needs to be done. And I get pleasure from it. Nice to do what I feel is very important and connected with me personally.
she said in an interview with Heat Magazine.
Moss admitted that the work in the series, in which many scenes of violence and cruelty, became for her a kind of safety valve.
The actress also added that, in her opinion, it is much harder to create projects that are headed by women.
It’s harder because you’re dealing with a world dominated by men
— expressed his opinion moss.
Recall that the basis of the series “the handmaid’s Tale” is the novel-dystopia Margaret Atwood. It takes place in a fictional country of Gilead, where women are able to bear and give birth to a child, the local officers and officials turn to their maids and rape them regularly (and in the presence of their wives).