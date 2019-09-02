Elite grammar school, and expensive cars: the stars of show business took the kids to school (photos)
In the first day of school stars of show-business took the kids to school and bragged pics and special events. Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak, living and serving in Russia, took second grade daughter Sofia. A girl studying in an elite Pavlovskaya gymnasium in the suburbs. It seems that Sofia’s father Murat Nalchajian this year’s holiday line missed, it was observed.
“Congratulations, dear kids and parents! With the knowledge day! Will learn! Will get better!”, — signed photo of Lorak.
Kum Ani Lorak , Philip devoted the first day of the advanced post, showing how his children Alla-Victoria and Martin going to school. They descend the stairs of their luxurious home, sit in expensive cars. The daughter of singer went for the second class, and for Martin school bell rang for the first time.
Much more modest Ukrainian stars of show business. In the first class sent the eldest son of the leader of the band “ANTIBODY” musician Taras Poplar. They Alyоsha singer went to school as a family.
The first grader was the son of a famous TV presenter and psychologist Natalia Kholodenko. Larion will learn at the private school of Global Ukrainian School, where children learn math by Singaporean method. To congratulate the boy came and his father, ex-husband Kholodenko.
“Many children were crying, but I’m glad mine went to school without tears. He was happy to start school life. For me it is very important that he loved learning, to the learning process fun. And although many families are now switching to home education, I’m still in school”, — said Natalia.
The daughter of a famous actress and presenter of TV channel “Ukraine” Lilia Rebrik Diana went to the second class Metropolitan schools. The girl is very similar to the star mother.
Colleague Lily on the morning show Anatoliy Anatolich also took to school daughter-first-graders.
