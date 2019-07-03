Elixir of beauty 90h60h90
Natural elixir of youth.
Ingredients:
1 large ripe grapefruit
1 tablespoon honey (depending on your taste)
Preparation:
Grapefruit, preferably cold (from the fridge), cut in half, a table spoon select the pulp. The pulp of grapefruit and honey put in blender and bring to the consistency of mashed potatoes. Ready!
Very useful to use this grapefruit elixir after a delicious lunch (half an hour).
Contains valuable elements:
1) pectin, which contributes to efficient excretion of excess cholesterol and normalization of metabolism
2) lycopene which helps to cope with toxins, toxins and unfavorable environment.
— a few SIPS of this elixir , after lunch is able to burn almost half the calories gained during the meal
— has a good curative effect in hypertension and cardiovascular diseases