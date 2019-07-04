Elizabeth Hurley showed a perfect figure in bright blue bikini
Celebrity only getting younger
Elizabeth Hurley is the type of women who over the years become only better. At least, eloquently declares Instagram celebrity, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
Her personal blog is full of seductive shots where she poses in revealing bathing suits of all shapes and colors. A few hours ago, the star has delighted followers of the new “hot” video. The video is simple and straightforward: Elizabeth is enjoying their summer vacation, swimming in the cool blue pool water. But she tried to show her flawless figure in a bright blue bikini. Flat belly, magnificent Breasts, smooth skin… hard to believe that last month the actress turned 54. “Lazy Sunday”, – signed photo of Hurley. And fans immediately began to cover her with compliments, rave reviews, and questions how she managed to cheat time?
Liz herself has admitted that the secret of its slenderness and youth lies in the simple things. She starts every day with warm water with Apple cider vinegar (it starts the metabolism), trying to eat a lot of vegetables and fruits. By the way, the products she most often uses with its own garden. Simple menu, according to Hurley, facilitates the work of the body. Although the weakness in food and a small retreat celebrity affords.
Also the star loves an active lifestyle and can not imagine a day without stretching. Trying to do some simple exercises for all muscle groups for abs, arms and legs. And at the end of the day indulge yourself a it is not only an opportunity to relieve stress after a long working day, but to really relax before bedtime.