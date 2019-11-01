Elizabeth II approved the bill on early parliamentary elections (PHOTO)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II agreed to early parliamentary elections 12 December 2019, said on Thursday the speaker of the British house of Commons John bercow. His words leads to “Interfax”.

“Her Majesty gave the Royal assent on the bill on parliamentary elections in 2019 “, – he said. Thus, the notice of the British media, this project has fully obtained the force of law.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised that the Kingdom will leave the EU no later than 31 January if the Conservative party wins in early elections to the British Parliament. The head of government, visited on Thursday the English Cambridge, said in an interview to Sky News.

“If you vote for our party, and if we manage to implement our programs [at the Brexit], which is fully ready, we will leave the EU no later than 31 January of the following year,” said Johnson.

Immediately after the exit from the EU Johnson intends to engage in the British economy. To stimulate, he promised to send funds for upgrading infrastructure, as well as in education and medicine.

As reported, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been three times submitted to the Parliament the initiative on early elections, and all three times it failed to garner the necessary two-thirds majority, in particular, due to the fact that voting has refrained labour.

After another failure of the initiative on Monday, Johnson said that next time he will submit to the Parliament the initiative, and the bill for the adoption of which needs a simple majority of votes. Then, the bill passed through the British Parliament. For the choices made by 438 members of Parliament, against – 20.

UK were to leave the EU 29 March 2019, that is two years after submitting a written notification of withdrawal from the community. However, the deputies of the house of Commons of the British Parliament three times rejected the draft agreement on the terms Brexit made by Brussels and the government headed by Prime Minister Theresa may. In the end, the EU agreed to postpone the Brexit first in April or may, then on October 31, and may was forced to resign after failing to bring the impasse, reports TASS.

Replaced it Boris Johnson insisted that the country should leave the EU on 31 October with a deal or without it, but because of the law passed by Parliament was forced on 19 October to send to the European Council a request for a new delay Brexit until 31 January 2020. On Monday, the head of the European Council Donald Tusk has announced that Brussels is ready to provide London’s third postponement until 31 January 2020. Johnson agreed to the EU proposal, which leaves the opportunity to carry out Brexit November 30 or December 31, if the conditions of exit from the EU will approve the House of Commons and the European Parliament.