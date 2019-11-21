Elizabeth II “fired” son: Prince Andrew resigned from the Royal prerogative
After an emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace, which after the controversial interview was caused Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II “fired” his middle son, occupies the eighth place in line to the throne. The Duke of York, Prince Andrew will no longer represent the Royal family at official events.
“Over the past few days it became clear to me that the circumstances of my previous contacts with Jeffrey Epstein became a serious hindrance to the activities of my family and the work of many organizations and charities that I proudly support. So I appealed to Her Majesty to release me from public duties in the foreseeable future, and she gave permission” — said in a public statement, Andrew.
He also added that he was ready to provide law enforcement assistance in the investigation of the case accused of pedophilia and other sexual offences billionaire Epstein, if required.
Andrew will no longer receive a “salary” in the amount of 322 thousand dollars. Members of the Royal family receive grants from the funds allocated for these purposes, the monarch, the government of the country.
It is reported that this is an unprecedented situation for a high-ranking member of the Royal family.
Each Prince Andrew told the newspaper The Sun that the Queen caused the Prince to the Palace to announce its decision. “It was extremely difficult time for both of them. His reputation was shattered. It is unlikely he will ever return to the performance of Royal duties”, — quotes the edition of his words.
The media also reported that the heir to the throne Prince Charles, who is now with his wife Camilla on a visit to New Zealand, talked to mom on the phone and convinced her of the necessity of such a step.
