Elizabeth II hopes for “the continuation of a beautiful relationship” with Kazakhstan

| June 27, 2019 | News | No Comments

Елизавета II рассчитывает на «продолжение прекрасных отношений» с Казахстаном

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II sent Kassym-Zhomart Tokaev, the telegram in which he congratulated him on assuming the post of head of state, reports “Interfax”.

“I wish all the best to You and the people of Kazakhstan, and also look forward to continuing excellent relations between our countries”, – stated in the message.

Recall snap presidential elections were held in Kazakhstan on 9 June. Tokayev scored 70,96% of the vote. On 12 June he officially took office. The President intends to increase incomes, to engage in a fair social policy to solve housing problems, to create favorable conditions for young people.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.