Elizabeth II hopes for “the continuation of a beautiful relationship” with Kazakhstan
June 27, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II sent Kassym-Zhomart Tokaev, the telegram in which he congratulated him on assuming the post of head of state, reports “Interfax”.
“I wish all the best to You and the people of Kazakhstan, and also look forward to continuing excellent relations between our countries”, – stated in the message.
Recall snap presidential elections were held in Kazakhstan on 9 June. Tokayev scored 70,96% of the vote. On 12 June he officially took office. The President intends to increase incomes, to engage in a fair social policy to solve housing problems, to create favorable conditions for young people.
READ The condition of roads in the United States has deteriorated by 25% in 10 years: States with the most dangerous and safe highway