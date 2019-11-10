Elizabeth II, Kate Middleton and Camilla paid tribute to the fallen soldiers — Meghan Markle places near…
After visiting the Festival of remembrance, held at London’s Royal albert hall on the evening of 9 November and is timed to the Day of memory of the fallen soldiers Queen Elizabeth II and her family took part in the commemoration events — including the annual ceremony of wreath-laying at the war memorial Cenotaph in Central London, at Whitehall.
Ladies, including Her Majesty, were watching from the balconies of the Ministry of foreign Affairs. Elizabeth and the Duchess Chornoliska Camilla and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton (wife of Prince Charles and Prince William, occupying, respectively, the first and second in line to the throne) is located on a balcony. Meghan Markle, wife of the younger son of Charles Prince Harry, there was not enough space. She took place on a different balcony of the Ministry, along with his wife, youngest son of the Queen Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. All women of the Royal family were dressed according to the Protocol in mourning black and hats.
The memory of the victims observed two minutes of silence.
A wreath of red poppies at the memorial on behalf of 93-year-old Queen laid Prince Charles. Elizabeth, who had previously done it personally, delegate authority to the official heir to the throne for the third year in a row. Wreaths laid also princes William and Harry.
There was a procession through London veterans, which was attended by about 10 thousand people.
