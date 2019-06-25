Elizabeth II lost to Kate Middleton his position, which he held for 67 years (photo)
Queen Elizabeth II lost the wife of her grandson Prince William’s position, which she held for 67 of the last years came to responsibilities in the year of his coronation.
Kate Middleton officially appointed the patron of the Royal photographic society, founded in 1853. His first patron was the British Queen Victoria.
Thus Elizabeth once again showed her favor to the wife of William. As you know, Kate really enjoys photography. Most of the official portraits of her children, she complied with my own. Experts believe that the Duchess has a real talent for photography.
On the same day, according to Daily Mail, Kate is in her new capacity, I visited the Studio of the Royal photographic society in London, where he talked with students children. Middleton arrived in a light summer dress with a pattern of green and brown.
She also chose the wedge. Although, they say the Queen does not like this style of shoes.
Queen Elizabeth was a patron of the society for 67 years
Meanwhile, it also became known that Kate Middleton and her husband William topped the list of most influential Brits in the authoritative magazine Tatler. It is noteworthy that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not included in the top ten influential people. Although the number of “elite” was included, even seven-year-old — Harper, daughter of Victoria and David Beckham. Her parents are in the top ten, however, are also not included. But in the top 10 was a place for the actor Idris Elba and his wife-model Sabrina Daur and “mistress” of the Prince William, rose, Hanbury, Marquis Chumley, and her husband-the Marquis.
