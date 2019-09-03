Elizabeth II played the American tourists did not recognize her on a walk
A group of American tourists did not recognize the British Queen Elizabeth II met her walking on a Scottish estate Balmoral, accompanied by a Royal protection officer.
While walking 93-year-old Queen was dressed in a tweed suit and a handkerchief, in no way attracting the attention of strangers. In this form, she noticed the tourists, writes The Daily Mail.
Having no idea who this woman is, the Americans started the conversation and asked whether she lives in the area. The head of the monarchy responded that she did indeed have a house nearby.
Then guests from the US decided to ask if she had met ever the Queen in this famous tourist destination.
Not wanting to reveal the truth, the Queen decided to make fun of tourists. She pointed at the security officer and said, “I’m not, but this COP met”.
Officer Richard Griffin runs in the Royal family for over 30 years. He told reporters that the group went further and did not understand who they were dealing with.
At Balmoral the Queen prefers to live a modest and moderate lifestyle, without attracting attention. She doesn’t usually wear in a Scottish manor his trademark bright suits and coats, preferring simple jackets, vests and rubber boots.
Balmoral castle was the residence of the British Royal family since 1852. It is located on a vast territory, which covers an area of over 20,000 hectares and includes forest and agricultural land, and private herds of deer, cattle and ponies.