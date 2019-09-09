Elizabeth II was buried the promise of Boris Johnson to withdraw from the EU on 31 October
Monday, September 9, the British Queen Elizabeth II signed the law, which deprives the British government of the right to exercise so-called “hard Brexit” without the approval of Parliament. The document also obliges the Cabinet of Ministers to reach a new agreement with the European Union at the European Council on 18 October. If it fails, then the Prime Minister needs to ask Brussels for a continuance Brexit until 31 January 2020.
As already reported “FACTS”, the Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson has promised to lift the Kingdom from the EU on 31 October and not a day later, with the Treaty or without it. In August, he had secured the agreement from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on the possible revision of the agreement Brexit. Merkel and macron gave Johnson time to prepare concrete proposals until October 18.
However, in September the House of Commons (the lower house of the British Parliament), started work after the summer holidays, immediately approved the bill, forbidding Johnson to carry out an exit from the EU without an agreement if he will not give the consent of Parliament.
The Prime Minister tried to fight with the House of Commons. He signed a decree on compulsory vacation of the deputies. Forced vacation (prorogatio) will continue until mid-October. But the deputies outsmarted Johnson. They approved the bill in three readings in the shortest possible time and transferred the document in the house of lords, which, in turn, began to delay the consideration of this important issue. As a result, both houses adopted the project, and he was signed by Elizabeth II.
The Johnson has one last chance — to hold early elections to the Parliament before his visit to Brussels. But here it was waited by a failure. The opposition, the labour party refused to support the proposal of the Prime Minister.
