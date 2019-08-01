Elizabeth Olsen is engaged to musician Robbie Arnett
While Ashley Olsen will only provoke rumors of engagement to boyfriend, her younger sister Elizabeth has already received an offer of marriage from the frontman of the band Milo Greene’s Robbie Arnett. This was reported yesterday edition People.
Unlike Jennifer Lopez or Sarah Hyland, Elizabeth began to share the good news with fans on social networks, so no staged shots or videos of the Western media could not provide. Interestingly, the stars of the movie “Avengers: age of Ultron” is the second engagement. Several years ago, she got engaged to actor Boyd Holbrook, who viewers know the series “Drug”, but in 2014, the celebrity couple broke up.
The last time Olsen hit the camera lenses July 25, while shopping in Los Angeles. On the ring finger of her left hand bore the ring with a large precious stone, but is the decoration of a gift from the groom while is not known. Perhaps, like its counterpart for “the Avengers” Scarlett Johansson, the actress will demonstrate the engagement ring later.
Robbie Arnett Elizabeth met in 2016. In March 2017 the paparazzi caught them on a walk in new York, and then a few months later, they confirmed the relationship on the red carpet pre-party of the Emmy awards.