Elizabeth Olsen is getting married
Hollywood actress Elizabeth Olsen, who played Wanda in the movie “the Avengers” (Avengers), got engaged.
30-year-old celebrity will go to the altar with the lead singer of Milo Greene’s Robbie Arnett, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 24tv.ua.
As People reports, citing insiders, the musician did Elizabeth Olsen offer after 2 years of a perfect relationship. The actress said Yes, so the pair will soon arrange a wedding ceremony.
It is known that for the first time the Western media started talking about the novel, Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett in March 2017. Long to hide their relationship from the public, the lovers did not, therefore, in September, made the first joint output: the pair then came to the party on the occasion of the annual awards ceremony Oscar.
Later in the interview Elizabeth Olsen has admitted that giving a repair to his estate in Los Angeles and left one room for the nursery. The actress did not hide. he wants to become a mother, but added that while this is not planning.
“I thought, “this little Upstairs room that would be perfect for a child.” Don’t know where it (the affair with Robbie Arnett, – LifeStyle 24) will lead, but I think of it this way: “I would like here to raise children,” admitted Elizabeth Olsen.