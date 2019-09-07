: Elle fanning in transparent dress with flowers at a social event
September 7, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
21-year-old actress chose for the ceremony simultaneously romantic and daring.
London hosted the awards ceremony GQ Men of the Year Awards. The event was attended by the charming Elle fanning. The actress appeared before the audience in black transparent Maxi dress from Dolce & Gabbana with floral appliques and bare shoulders.
El decided to do without jewelry. Hair she tied in a modest ponytail, and the makeup was focused on the red lipstick.
The image fanning turned to be romantic and sexy at the same time.