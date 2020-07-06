Elon Musk for the week was a fortune at $5.2 billion
Elon Musk gets richer thanks to the growth of quotations of Tesla
The entrepreneur in the list of the wealthiest people in the world by Forbes has climbed nine positions and came in 22nd place.
Personal fortune of the founder of Tesla’s Elon musk for the week increased by $5.2 billion and reached $46.3 billion, reported by Forbes on Friday, July 3.
According to estimates of experts, the Mask significantly increased its state in the period from 26 June to 2 July. He owns 13% share of electric car manufacturer Tesla, quotes continue to rise on the new York stock exchange. Its market capitalization has reached $224,5 billion Tesla so walked almost all 500 companies represented in the S&P 500 index, including Japanese automobile giant Toyota.
“These numbers increase and decrease, but the important thing is to release great products that people love,” said Musk in the commentary magazine.
The entrepreneur in the list of the wealthiest people in the world by Forbes has climbed nine positions and reached 22nd place.
Earlier it became known that Tesla plans to open a new plant in the United States and attract more than a billion dollars. The construction of the plant in Travis County, Texas plan to start this summer. This will be the second Tesla factory in the U.S. Fremont, California.
korrespondent.net