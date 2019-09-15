Elon Musk has created a device to link the brain to a computer: how it works. PHOTOS, VIDEOS
How far Elon Musk with his unusual development? Interview of neuroscientist Michael Lebedev, from whose laboratory published a employees Mask.
This summer at a big presentation in California, Elon Musk showed a prototype of a device that is over two years behind closed doors was developed based entrepreneur company Neuralink. This device is embedded in the brain and is able to transmit information about its activity to the computer and back. Musk revealed many technical details, but much remains unclear: what’s really new invented experts, as the company is going to earn that will receive patients with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. “Medusa” has talked about it with Mikhail Lebedev — a neuroscientist who not only many years engaged in the creation and study of such devices on monkeys, but a person from the lab which came some employees of the company Neuralink, even its President Max Hodak.
In March 2017, it became known that Elon Musk created a company whose task will be “connecting the brain to the computer”. Details about the development was not two years. In July 2019, the Musk organized a big presentation at the California Academy of Sciences, where he spoke about the prototype.
The main task, according to the Mask, turn difficult the implantation of the chip into the brain in something consequences similar to laser vision correction. The idea is that, as in laser vision correction, the patient’s day of surgery can return to normal life, and in a few weeks, to forget about any medical restrictions associated with the penetration into the brain.
In fact, according to user characteristics the new interface is more like a much more simple analogs like electrodes for removing EEG — all internal “rail” chip hidden under the skin, and the power and the data are exchanged via a wireless magnetic coil. Still invasive neural interfaces looked much more bulky.
The emphasis on lightness and ease of use of the interface is associated with a desire Mask to transform it from highly specialized medical devices for seriously ill people at a new gadget that can interest a wide audience. While this desire seems too fantastic, but the intention of the Mask is clearly aimed in this direction.
As for the device itself, it is also quite innovative: instead of the traditional square chip in the interface Mask electrodes split into 96 flexible filaments, bearing a total of 3072 individual channel, able to record and stimulate electrical activity in the brain. For implantation of filaments used a specially designed robot. He is able to insert into the nervous tissue of three strands in a minute. Advanced signal processing of neurons even before the computer is right inside the chip on the new chips.
Other characteristics of the new device and the results of its testing on rats, the company immediately published in the Preprint (the detail of which, it seems, is part of a conscious strategy to attract staff from the Academy). However, despite the sudden openness remains a lot of questions looking for answers is meaningless — for example about how the company is going to make money in a market where at least one such project already is failed.
— A few years Neuralink worked absolutely closed and before the press conference, nobody knew what exactly they were doing. Now they went public and in some detail — which is rare for a technology company — told what device they did it. In this interface the most breakthrough?
Breakthroughs there are many. They have developed a special robot-the”sewing machine”, which allows you to effectively implant in the brain of the filament electrodes. The idea of this is really good, because usually do: trying to insert into the brain using hundreds of electrodes in a single chip. And then there is “effect Rakhmetova” electrodes just mechanically do not enter into the nervous tissue. There is even a method by which they are driven to strike of the hammer — but that, as you might guess, somewhat traumatic for the brain.
In Neuralink they delegated the work to a separate implant thin electrodes the robot, which quickly and effectively inserts them one by one and the operator can even carefully choose the point of implantation, so as not to damage the blood vessels. In addition, they have a new and good amplifiers, circuits for signal processing, the system stimulation.
If we talk in scientific terms, that some striking new ideas here I really do not see. In General, there are two already known main ideas: the first is that to create a truly revolutionary device not need to record surface electrical activity, not to think of a new EEG, not to engage in CT and need to go directly into the brain — to do an invasive implant. The second idea is that the new device should be more broadband in spatial coverage, to have more channels. Preferably much more than it turned out until now. However, the principle of a breakthrough here hasn’t happened in our lab, for example, the maximum achievement was around two thousand of electrodes implanted in the brain of one monkey. It’s not much different from the 3072 electrodes in the new device.
More importantly, due to the Mask in this area there was a company with money that is willing and able to actively develop the technological part of the project, the device itself. It is known that where there are new technologies, over time, will inevitably appear and scientific breakthroughs.
— Then a reasonable question arises: how are they going to earn on this device money? Who would want to implant itself in the brain of such a thing?
Is, of course, a very important question. Especially because in fact Neuralink is not the first company that decided to make a commercial interface. A very similar device — invasive recording, with a large number of electrodes, with the aim to help paralyzed people 15 years ago tried to do the other company, BrainGate, founded by John Donahue of brown University. And they did not go the first money pretty quickly ran out, to attract new failed clinical trials that have already been started, stopped and bought the company. They are not bankrupt, but bright success story did not happen.
If you look at Neuralink like a business, the main question boils down to whether they can build a viable business model. Maybe that they will succeed. People from BrainGate was still just scientists who wanted to do a startup. Here the situation is different: Elon Musk well knows how the business works and, possibly, better than anyone on the planet is able to think strategically, to work with long projects. So perhaps he can bring to mind that failed to make the BrainGate.
Anyway, I think the first task will be Neuralink to capture the market of equipment for neurobiology — all of these electrodes, amplifiers, the equipment for signal processing. The task is not so small, and I think they will be able to displace it from other companies.
Then at some point have to switch to clinical research, and there really will be a lot of difficulties. First of all Neuralink will deal with the small population of paralyzed people who would agree to implant itself the electrode. Those who can’t move hand nor foot — that they participate in clinical trials for implantable devices could be extremely useful.
But the number of such people, of course, very limited. Much more than those who suffer from Parkinson’s disease, and even more people who have had a stroke. This niche is very big, but to see how a new device will show itself in the clinic, may require decades. Probably in the short term, the company Mask will not work on medical apps, and the fact that as soon as something to publish. So I don’t think that we will walk with the electrode from the Mask in the near future.
— As a machine-brain interfaces can be useful for people with Parkinson’s disease and stroke?
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease that is accompanied by the emergence of pathological electrical activity in the brain begins to generate certain waves that interfere with his work. As a result, the person has tremors, he initiates movement, other symptoms appear. The harm from these self-oscillations is such that you can even sacrifice a part of the brain, if it is their source — there is work, which in Parkinson’s disease remove a part of the deep structure of the brain and from this person becomes easier.
Another approach is the use of deep brain stimulation with special electrodes. What happens? High frequency stimulation suppresses pathological rhythms and man becomes easier. How this works nobody knows, but in medicine it is a common thing: once it works, then good. Not everyone, of course, wants his brain to a depth of 15 cm was inserted stimulating electrode. But if the situation goes away, then sometimes they use it, and it really helps.
Here the question arises: what if not just to stimulate the brain, but also to record his reaction, to see that the stimulation occurs, and maybe even include feedback. For example, to turn on the stimulator only when these pathological oscillations arise? Here a device similar to that presented Neuralink can be very useful. Using the new interface for Parkinson’s disease is the introduction of “smart” stimulus is enough “stupid”, which is now used in the treatment.
While the neural interface Neuralink not suitable for this task — they work only with the cortex of the brain, and in Parkinson’s disease is required for deep stimulation. But go to the deep stimulation can be quite fast, this just is not the fundamental problem.
What about stroke?
— In stroke affected some — usually quite large — the area of the brain, and with it, a person loses the ability to do those things which in this area was tied. However, there is hope that even after this defeat of the brain may, to some extent, himself to cure: it has a high plasticity, thanks to which, over time, unaffected by the stroke region can take over the function of the affected.
But if a man be just, that is, to lie down and do nothing, no plasticity is not there: you need to train intensively, so it proved. It is hoped that neural interfaces can greatly help here, as they are able to give the patient the opportunity to feel the feedback.
For example, if a person after a stroke re-learning to control the limbs, the interface seems to be pushing him in the right direction?
— So. Back in the mid-twentieth century Donald Hebb was theoretically predicted and later it was experimentally proved that the plasticity — that is, in this case, change the “strength” of connections between neurons — occurs when the neuron itself is active and it this time it’s a signal from another neuron. For stroke patients this means that with the help of the interface it is possible to catch the beginning of activity of neurons in the brain and to stimulate the neurons on the periphery. And when the signal from the periphery reaches the brain, communication between neurons will be strengthened, which would accelerate learning. The idea about this.
In addition, it is possible to present the work of the neurointerface and different. Let’s say by the stroke of a certain area A in the brain is gone, it is gone. We can insert a recording device in area B and area C, and area A is inserted to the computer that will replace its work. This scenario is also possible, but this is a story about a very distant future.
— If you go back now, it seems that now such a device is most needed for people with paralysis with paraplegia, quadraplegia and so on. Today, however, to control robotic devices, neural interfaces are hardly used, instead they used myography — on the surface of the skin, where there is still some muscle activity, fixed electrodes, and the signal is processed and transmitted to the electronic device. Why?
— Indeed, now developing very rapidly exoskeletons. Even Russia has its own design — for example, the project Actually. Of course, there is an idea to combine the implantation of neural interfaces using exoskeletons in order to return the person’s ability to move. If the team Neuralink it would be possible to do that, it will be the first demonstration of the capabilities of their devices, and secondly, can lay the basis for the treatment of paralysis in the future.
Myography, which is used now is good, but rather limited approach. To record the signal of the brain directly is always interesting. Though, because the brain represents motion as a kinematic process, but for the muscles this process is dynamic. Recording the signal brain you can figure out how the person feels in space, what action he wants to do, how is he going to move his limbs. From the point of view of myography, the movement is simply a contraction of the muscles that have time and strength. This means that in some experimental, strictly controlled conditions myography might work, but if the person is at least slightly change the pose, then all your data is “float” and you can no longer make out anything in the signal that is obtained by myography. This is a very serious drawback.
Why, then, now invasive interfaces to help paralyzed people are not used? Because any invasive interface is always technically difficult, there is a risk of infection, risk of rejection of the implant. The brain in General is always fighting the introduction in itself of foreign objects, including electrodes.
When we, for example, work with monkeys and insert a new animal, the electrodes, the first two weeks usually all goes well. And then the problems begin: develops glios, that is, the electrodes are covered with glial cells, as a result, the signal from the neurons no longer “finish” to the electrodes, we stop to recognize. Often, even in the best works, when scientists talk about the big breakthroughs, between the lines you can read that they had serious problems with the signal quality of the neurointerface. So the fight for the biocompatibility is very important. And although Musk about this presentation said nothing at all, they with these problems will surely face. From the fact whether they will be able to achieve biocompatibility, depends even more than the number of electrodes they manage to cram into their device or what microprocessors are there.
— Implantation of a chip in the brain looks like an operation, which can accept a maximum of one time in my life. If these neural interfaces will have to be changed regularly — it seems that the whole project will fail. You have great practical experience with implantation — how long the neurointerface can work in the brain? Will Neuralink that their electrodes are flexible?
Now about how long-lived will have a device Mask, we know nothing. In our experience, these terms can be very different — our record was about eight years old, with some devices no longer work after six months.
For example, among neural interfaces there is such a popular device family as the Utah array is a plate from which protrude the silicon needles with electrodes that stick on the surface of the cortex. However, the mere existence of such records to the brain is not very nice — it “feels” a foreign object and seeks to dissociate itself from it by connective tissue. When this happens, the connective tissue simply pushes the chip out of the brain and the data collection ends. We in our work on apes from such devices declined, and use a long and flexible electrodes, which are usually much longer retain good quality data. So that flexibility really gives advantage. Its importance was clear long ago — after all, the brain is not fixed, it is constantly pulsing, moving. However, existing attempts to make flexible electrodes still was not at the same level as the new device Mask.
— If to remember all that he told the creators Neuralink and try to identify the most innovative thing, what would it be? Robot for implanting the electrodes, the electrodes, the built-in chip for signal processing? That seems the most promising, and what is questionable?
— Dubious, I must admit, I saw nothing. But most impressive is miniaturization and robotization of the process. As I said, fundamentally new ideas for this interface I don’t see it, but how it is made, as is done at the technological level — Yes, a very good level.
— If now the device for deep stimulation is widely used in the clinic (even if they are much simpler than what you describe), then Neuralink should be easy to get permission for testing his device? When it will put people?
— They definitely have such intentions, they have said that in the course of the year you want to implant your interface man. The stroke patients and people with Parkinson’s disease is the millions of people on the planet, so the potential application of such neural interfaces is very large. However, it should be emphasized that neither Elon Musk nor his staff did not mention a stroke and Parkinson’s disease as a possible field for the application of your device — but I am sure that these diseases they will inevitably come.
— Mask was not a Mask if it hadn’t teased the audience with the word “cyborgization”. We have already discussed the medical use of the device, but what it can do to healthy people? To read the messenger and write to Twitter by thinking it. Smell in the movies? To see augmented reality with their own eyes, without display? I know that at least some of this fantastic set has already been made — such as the ability to see the non-existent visual images, the phosphenes that occur under the action of stimulation.
— All depends on how you understand and “cyborgization”. If by that you mean reading thoughts or something like that, then I wouldn’t be afraid. We are not so much aware of how thoughts are encoded in the brain to be read. Of course, something we can learn, it will be an interesting task, but it is talking about a very distant future. But as for not reading, and stimulation, then the matter is fairly simple and can be very realistic. And here’s why.
Take, for example, visual prostheses that stimulate the visual cortex. Somewhere in the 70-ies in this region appeared the first work was the patients, which caused the electrical stimulation of phosphenes in the visual cortex. Some patients have even learned to see the big letters that these phosphenes were formed. After some time, these experiments stalled, and now, I think, begins a new wave. Musk and Neuralink here could say its weighty word, because the device is very large number of electrodes, so that even if some of them will be damaged glial cells, they will have a wide channel of information transmission in the brain. So a partial recovery of vision with this device — it is a real challenge.
But at the same time with stimulation, there are a lot of dangers. Because it is theoretically possible to implant electrodes in areas, which are responsible for the motivation of a person for pleasure and to get as a result managed a Guinea pig. The soldier who receives the command “forward” and dutifully runs forward.
Technically it is possible. Stimulation is generally much more simple than the task of reading thoughts. All because of the very plasticity: when the brain receives external stimulation, it is for him at first, of course, looks quite strange. But gradually the brain learns to understand the meaning of these signals and how to interpret them. When a person in the visual cortex implanted electrodes, when the first stimulation, it is likely to say that he sees some strange phosphene. But if he is practicing, say, a month — that’s the visual picture that takes, will steadily improve. I think it is because of this stimulation is the main area that will develop a Neuralink.
— Considering the number around in recent years, the buzz around biohacking, I think, a more real example is not even with the soldiers, cyborgs, and people who themselves are struggling to try themselves to “improve” the device.
— You know, even I have received some letters like that — I implant the electrodes, I really want to become a cyborg. Wanting a lot. A lot of people who want to practice meditation and to “improve” brain function. But I’m afraid as soon as it is relatively safe, officials and bureaucrats will quickly intervene and start to regulate these procedures.
— Experience shows that once the bureaucrats and the bureaucrats starting to prohibit something, the procedure just becomes more expensive at the cost of a ticket to China. So it’s probably not that, when invasive intervention of this kind will be allowed, but when it really will work. What needs to happen to make it all began? Yet they just showed a device. What should be the next big news?
They must show the person implanted with this device and it does not stick out wire from the head. Still always when people are implanted with invasive interface, it looks pretty awful: the wire, the amplifier is huge. If everything is as promised — fully hidden under the skin of the device, the charging through induction in coil and so on, please — here you have the cyborg. And most likely it will, of course, not a healthy person, but the person who has the implants needed for medical reasons.
— About the phosphenes, we talked, and if I can make something similar with sound or smell?
— Yes, of course. Here, first, you need to think about a cochlear implant — this is the most popular and successful device in the world of neurointerfaces. Hundreds of thousands of people worldwide have received a cochlear implant and restored with the help of the hearing. That is, of course, it’s not quite “real” interface brain-machine because it transmits signals in the brain and the inner ear, the cochlea. But in my device it is indeed very similar to that presented the Mask, although significantly easier.
As in the case of a cochlear implant is a stimulation of the cochlea, the brain is a signal to the peripheral, and therefore it is easier to understand. There are experiments that stimulate the auditory nuclei of the brain itself. And in this case to get a good result — that is, to restore hearing to become much more complicated, but it is also possible. I am sure that not only hearing, but feeling the situation is the same here too with the new device will be much progress. The fact is that the stimulus, as I have already said — are inherently more simple task than the reading of the signal.
— I don’t know if you noticed or not, but at the presentation, where the President Neuralink Max Hodak talks about the project, the first slide, where there is real data (but not diagrams or plans for the future) is an image from your classic article in 2003 on an interpretation of data with neural interface implanted monkey.
— This is not surprising, because I know max, and he also knows our works. In fact, he was a student of mine and worked in our lab, when we were at Duke University. The interest in creating machine-brain interfaces he got us — he saw how we implant in the monkey brain hundreds of electrodes are interpreting their activity, teach monkeys to control robotic devices. Later he decided to go into business, organized a biotech startup, but now returned to the neural interfaces and works as the President Neuralink.
You’re familiar not only with him but also with other team members. For example, Joseph Odoherty, which Neuralink conducted experiments on monkeys and also you have studied. Personally know the guys from the company, how you think, what spirit reigns there? Will have to do what they want? Will they interact with the open scientific community, the Academy, or we find again that only happens in a few years?
— In fact, the team is not as closed as it may seem from the outside. I, for example, they have recently had and I more or less liked to show (though I had to sign a non-disclosure agreement). And I am sure that they will interact with the Academy, at least the scientists are involved as consultants.
The main advantage Neuralink now, I think, is that they, unlike us, do not depend on grants, competitions, internal squabbles, the need for publications of all those negative features of the Academy, which in fact can greatly hinder the work. They work as a Corporation, result-orientated and want to create a specific commercial product. Probably, this approach will be in neuroscience no less important an innovation than a new device.
— Well, that is if you were postdocs, and out of all the possible places on the planet, would you go not in the native Duke, not Princeton or Harvard, but it is to mask in a Neuralink?
— I think so. It is a pity that when I started my scientific career was nothing like this.