Elon Musk has sharply responded to the trolling of Russians
A successful American entrepreneur Elon Musk has sharply responded to the ironic Billboard sign with “Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?”, which the organizers of the business forum in Krasnodar, placed near the office of his company SpaceX in Hawthorne, California (USA).
In the beginning the lady Twitter Ekaterina Pavlyuchenko has published in his blog post, which announced the business forum and laugh at funny billboards.
“I can’t stop laughing 😂 Creative people from Krasnodar rented a Billboard in Hawtorn near the office of SpaceX, to invite Elon musk on your business forum. The QR code leads to funny music video-the invitation. Elon, you have to answer them, to respect their work!” — posted by Pavlyuchenko.
Elon Musk aptly said in her post. He did it in Russian: “silver Tongue”.
Wearer network in response asked him if he was going to visit the forum or contact the organizers. But Musk has chosen not to respond.
Note, played on the Billboard meme “How do you like that, Elon Musk?” began to spread in social networks in February 2018. It was used to contrast the development of companies Mask the strange Russian inventions like a lock for the bulb or cover on the TV remote.