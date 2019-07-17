Elon Musk has shown the way mind reading: human experiments will begin next year
While the experiments were conducted only on rats. Technology expect to start testing on humans during the second quarter of 2020.
Startup Elon musk Neuralink that 2017 is engaged in the development of neural interfaces and direct connections of the human brain to a computer, presented the results of two years of work — technology, based on “threads”, which will allow safer to implant microchips into the human brain and faster to read information.
The main goal of the company is to implant implants in paralyzed people so they can use phones and computers. The presentation Musk said that in the future the startup plans to “achieve symbiosis with artificial intelligence”.
This startup has developed a flexible “string” of a thickness of 4-6 µm, which is less than a human hair, which are implanted using needles. “Thread” and allow for faster read information and send it to the sensor mounted on the skull than the previous analogues.
The company has developed a neurosurgical robot which can automatically place the six “threads” containing 192 electrodes per minute. He avoids the blood vessels, which helps to reduce inflammatory reactions in the brain during surgery. The robot at the same time similar to a microscope and a sewing machine.
To read data from “threads” Neuralink also introduced a chip that receives signals from the brain. Now the chip can transmit information through the USB-C, but in the future, scientists plan to create a system that would work over the wireless network. Sensors will be embedded in the brain and connect to the device with the battery located behind the ear. The developers expect that the system can be controlled via smartphone.
While the company only conducted experiments on lab rats who were implanted with 1500 electrodes. The information obtained from the rats with the USB-C port on the head, was transferred 10 times faster than current sensors, said Bloomberg. Now the technology of implantation of filaments require drilling holes in the skull, but in the future, scientists hope to use lasers to avoid this. Neuroscientists at Stanford will test the technology on humans during the second quarter of 2020.
In an interview with New York Times scientists Neuralink noted that the company “a long way” before they will be able to provide the technology for the commercial market.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r-vbh3t7WVI&feature=youtu.be