Elon Musk have compared Queen Elizabeth II with the Teletubbies (photo)
Eccentric American billionaire Elon Musk has baffled his fans by posting in Twitter is a strange post in which he likened the Teletubbies, characters in the popular children’s TV programme, the Queen Elizabeth II. Teletubbies, as we know, different colors. Elon, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, placed amid appropriate scenery photos Queen in multi-colored coat. The photo with the Teletubbies (Teletubbies) he titled “Teletub” and added Emoji bee. Collage with the Queen, accordingly, is called “Queen” with an Emoji of a bee — that is, instead of getting queen bee — the Queen. That meant a businessman — is unknown.
Fans responded to the mysterious message in different ways. So one of them wrote: “for God’s Sake, Elon, is now four o’clock in the morning! Go to sleep!” deciding that the businessman, apparently, were processed. “Elon, should we be worried about you?” (“Elon, we should [bee] worried about you?”), another said, also used the image of a bee and using a play on words — be (be) and bee (bee).
