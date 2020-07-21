Elon Musk in the top five of the rich. This helped Tesla
Valuing the stock is overvalued calls himself a billionaire and many analysts. But investors expect another success.
American businessman Elon Musk for a day rose from eighth to fifth place in the ranking of the richest people in the world.His condition grows with the stock price of Tesla, which earlier this month became the most expensive automaker. Корреспондент.net tells details.
Investors expect another revolution — now on Earth
July 21, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk is among the five richest people in the world, follows from the data updated in real time Forbes Real-Time. According to Forbes, the state Mask is 74.2 billion dollars.
Above him in the ranking are the founder of Facebook mark Zuckerberg $ 90 billion), the founder of Microsoft bill gates (113 billion dollars), the President of Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, Bernard Arnault (114 billion dollars) and the head of Amazon Jeff Bezos (189 billions dollars).
At the beginning of the year, Musk was only 37th place in the ranking of the richest people in the world, said respected business publication. His condition has grown along with the stock price of Tesla.
“I really don’t care. The numbers grow or fall. The most important thing in this situation is to produce a great product that people like,” — said Musk in an interview with Forbes in early July.
In July, the head of Tesla also said that the company is close to developing a car with the technology of complete automation. Now the manufacturer of electric cars produces cars with the option of extended automation (autopilot feature).
СпорныйCybertruck from Tesla
On Monday, Tesla shares rose 9.5 percent to 1643 dollars per share. For three weeks, from 29 June, their value has increased by 60 percent. Since the beginning of the year shares increased in price by almost 300 percent.
Now Tesla is not only the most expensive automaker in the world with a market capitalization of 304.5 billion dollars, but also a company that is worth more than Ford, Ferrari, General Motors and BMW combined.
Unprecedented growth makes the market doubts whether the company “bubble” that will burst. Investors are confused, because Tesla is much less than its competitors and has only recently begun to bring quarterly profit.
In the first quarter of this year, Tesla produced 103 thousand cars, while Toyota, which until recently was the most expensive automaker in the world, released 2.4 million. Sales of the American companies Ford and General Motors over the past year were ten times higher than Tesla sales.
In June, the intelligence of the American financial conglomerate Morgan Stanley warned that Tesla’s shares, which were trading at around a thousand dollars apiece, were “extremely overvalued”.
That the market is overestimating the papers of Tesla, and wrote the Musk. “The stock price of Tesla is too high, IMHO” — he wrote on his Twitter page, when the shares were worth 755 dollars.
Investors on the message Mask is then reacted with sale — day paper fell by more than ten percent, and the company lost in price from $ 14 billion.
Elon Musk and Tesla / Getty
The story of Tesla is rooted in the period when the USA wanted to get rid of dependence on hydrocarbons, including improved alternative power sources for vehicles.
The company was founded in 2003, but investor confidence, which has led to growth of investment attraction, manifested in 2013 — with the start of mass production of electric vehicles.
Assembly-line production was to begin in 2007 with the release of electromobiles sports Roadster based on Lotus.
However, the error management led to the fact that the cost of electric cars was two times higher than planned, and the wrong concept powertrain has delayed the release of the car for another year. To save the company Elon Musk fired “founding fathers” Tesla himself was headed.
The phenomenal growth of Tesla is shown only in Verona half of last year. After years of losses, Tesla has shown three profitable quarters in a row and surprised investors with stability of receiving orders in the first quarter of 2020, in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, which stopped the economy of the entire world.
Experts believe that the company’s success is based not so much on financial indicators as on expectations that the Mask will make another revolution — now on Earth and not in space.
The current trend emphasizes the growing investors ‘ confidence in the future of electric vehicles and the transformation of Tesla from a niche automaker to a global leader in the field of clean vehicles.
He predicted that if the current rate of market growth and shares of Tesla on it sales will increase four-fold within five years. In 2020, the company plans to sell 500 thousand cars, despite coronaries.
Tesla also plans to open a new plant in the United States and attract more than a billion dollars. The construction of the plant in Travis County, Texas, plan to start this summer. This will be the second Tesla factory in the U.S. Fremont, California.
In may, Musk fell out with authorities in California because of the quarantine, which is the only Tesla factory could not work. He sued the state and voluntarily returned their workers to the production.
“If you arrest someone, I pray that it was just me,” wrote the billionaire.
As you know, Musk denies the danger of coronavirus, the quarantine is called fascism, and panic and stupidity. However, employees of the company he is still allowed to fear of infection and not to go to work.
In a dispute with California Mask was supported by the President of the United States Donald trump and the head of the American Ministry of Finance Steven Mnuchin. About this in detail in materializing credit: what does “Koweit” Elon Musk.
korrespondent.net