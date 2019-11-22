Elon Musk introduced the armored electric pickup Cybertruck, but not everything went according to plan
CEO of Tesla Elon Musk unveiled an electric pickup Cybertruck. Tesla is on a broadcast of the presentation, which took place the evening of November 21 in Los Angeles, says Meduza.
Cybertruck will be available in three variants with a range of travel on a single charge of 250 miles (400 kilometers), 300 miles (480 kilometers) and 500 miles (800 kilometers), said Musk. Different versions differ in the number of engines from one to three. The futuristic design of the car is partially inspired by the film James bond “the Spy who loved me”, said Musk on Twitter. Earlier, the head of Tesla talked about the impact on the external appearance of a pickup of the movie “blade Runner”.
The car ensures maximum protection of passengers — its body is made of super-hard cold-rolled stainless steel and armored glass of our own technology company. The metal of the car can withstand fire from 9mm pistol, mentioned in the presentation. However, when Musk asked the attendant to throw in the car windshield metal ball, it cracked.
The price varies from pickup 39900 dollars. The most advanced version worth 69900 USD accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. Its capacity is up to 3500 lbs (nearly 1600 kg). All versions are equipped with an autopilot and automatic Parking. Musk highlighted the phenomenal power Cybertruck, showing a video in which he easily drags a powerful pickup truck Ford F150, while he’s trying to go in a different direction.
In addition to the pick-up Musk demonstrated the electric ATV. It can fit in the back Cybertruck and to recharge from it.
Pre-orders for Cybertruck, the company had opened on its website, but its production will only start in 2021.