Elon Musk is already jealous of ridiculed “space breakthrough” of Putin
A fragment of conversation of the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “chief astronaut” country, the head of the Russian state Corporation “Rosatom” Dmitry Rogozin, a lot of laugh users of the Network.
Video of the meeting posted on his Twitter user under the name Vitauskas.
The video shows how Rogozin, Putin delivers a colourful album with drawings, paintings, and tells the robot Fyodor, profitability of the space industry, plans to occupy a leading position in the space industry, etc. And his companion trying to understand anything that is said and blankly looks at the presentation.
“The President with artificial intelligence is when the pictures of the robot for the space station, he brings in the paper record, and he, not knowing what was happening, considering the cover, trying to understand how it is connected with worms or other worms. Jealous Of Elon Musk?” the blogger writes.
The ironic tone of the tweet linked to the fact that earlier Elon Musk wrote in his Twitter that the new Raptor engine which has been developed by the company, during the test broke the record for the Russian RD-180 on the pressure level in the combustion chamber. In particular, the pressure in the combustion chamber reached 268,9 bar (about 265,4 atmospheres). After that Dmitry Rogozin erupted with accusations against Elon musk — he says, he “is not a technical expert in this matter simply do not understand what was going on”. Although Rogozin himself is known to be trained as a journalist-foreign Affairs specialist.
Readers microblog unanimously supported Vitousek.
While commentators drew attention to the working methods of the head of Roscosmos: “Rogozin next time just screens with aliexpress will drag. And even with the phone application show”, “because in the XXI century in Russia was born a new genre — “popular prints for the President”, “Rogozin is the Lysenko era of Putinism”, “Wonderful album! Made with the use of modern technologies: application, stencil and sprayed”, “All the money allocated for the work it took to create the album.”
Not left without attention and “deep knowledge” of the Russian President: “I understand Putin is afraid of computers and gadgets, he thinks it will keep track of whether that or just can’t master modern technology Challenge of artificial intelligence”, “the Grandfather already have books-panorama of the missiles were up, the astronauts jumped, etc.”, “The Fabulous just the effect of Dunning-Kruger: ignorant people tend to consider themselves experts being unable to assess their degree of ignorance.”
Summed up the discussions is a user under the nickname max dragavtsev: “Some bronze just a shame all of this. In 2019 (!) year, in the era of high technologies”.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the Russian TV channel NTV published an article about the strange model of the old “Zhiguli”, seen on the streets of Stavropol. The owner of the car has redesigned it by swapping the trunk and hood. He also turned the seat and steering wheel inside the car. Publishing video with the “Lada” on Twitter, members of the media accompanied by his famous meme “How do you like that, Elon Musk?”, writing it in English. The head of Tesla and SpaceX suddenly reacted to this record, replying in Russian, “haha awesome”. It is characteristic that in Russia did not understand the humor of the inventor: the owner “the Zhiguli” has made three administrative Protocol, and the vehicle registration cancelled.
