Elon Musk said that the pyramids were built by aliens: what to think about it in Egypt
The Egyptian authorities have invited Elon musk to visit the country and personally make sure that the famous Egyptian pyramids were built not by aliens, BBC reports.
On Friday, July 31, the head of “Tesla” and SpaceX wrote a series of tweets that hinted at extraterrestrial origin of the Egyptian pyramids. The first tweet read: “of Course, the pyramids were built by aliens”.
However, in the following tweet, Musk said “[Pharaoh] Ramesses II was one of them.” He also wrote that “the Pyramid of Cheops was the tallest structure, which was created by the people for 3,800 years.”
The last tweet on the subject, the businessman has posted a link to the article bi-Bi-si, which describes the construction of the pyramids, and said that it was “accurate description of how it was made.”
But most attention will get the first tweet that could be interpreted as support for the popular conspiracy theory about the construction of the pyramids by aliens. It revitali more than 84 thousand times.
In response, the Egyptian Minister for international cooperation Rania al-Mashat said the Mask to verify that the pyramids were built by people, not aliens.
“I’ve followed your work with great admiration. I invite you and SpaceX, to enable you to study written evidence about how the pyramids were built, and also look at the graves of their builders. We are waiting for you, Mr. Musk!”, – wrote al-Mashat.
“Total hallucination”
According to experts, the grave of the builders of the pyramids, discovered in the 1990-ies, finally proves the fact that a huge structure was indeed built by the ancient Egyptians.
Tweets on the Mask also responded to Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass. He has published in social networks a short statement in Arabic in which he called the words of the Mask “is a complete hallucination”.
“I found the graves of the pyramid builders – and it all proved that they were Egyptians and were not slaves” – quoted Hawass edition of Egypt Today.
In Egypt there are more than 100 pyramids, most famous of which is the great Pyramid, its height is 137 meters. Most of the pyramids were built as tombs of the pharaohs.
Elon Musk is known for outrageous statements on Twitter, which cause great public outcry.
He once said in an interview with CNBC: “on Twitter you like the war. But if someone goes to war, you need to say to yourself: “Well, you’re in the arena. Forward!”
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 9662
[name] => ancient Egypt
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => drevnij-egipet
)
ancient Egypt
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12600
[name] => Egypt
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => egipet
)
Egypt
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 18980
[name] => Elon Musk
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => ilon-mask
)
Elon Musk
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27233
[name] => World
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => mir
)
МирFacebookVkontakte
bookmark