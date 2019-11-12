Elon Musk wants to provide Land free Wi-Fi: he is accused of creating ‘congestion’ in space
The company SpaceX Elon musk with a rocket put into orbit 60 communications satellites, it was declared by the company on 11 November, writes “Voice of America”.
This is the second such start in the year that has significantly increased the number of satellites in orbit.
SpaceX and OneWeb are planning to bring to the Earth’s orbit hundreds of satellites that, by design, will ensure the availability of high speed Internet in any point of the Earth.
Observers are concerned about the large number of such satellites. “If something breaks down in space, to fix it will be difficult, says Tim Farrar, President of consulting company working in the field of satellite communication, is not just a broken car on the roadside”.
In September, the Supervisory Aeolus satellite of ESA’s Earth used maneuvering boosters to avoid a possible collision with one of the associates of the company Mask Starlink launched in may.
SpaceX said that the network is able to work safely: “Starlink — at the forefront of solving the problem of debris in orbit, and complies with all regulations and industry standards”.
In January 2019, the European space Agency estimated that around planets circling more than a million fragments, the value of which exceeds one centimeter.
The purpose of the Mask is to launch 1600 satellites to provide coverage. In order that the system began to work need 400-800 satellites.