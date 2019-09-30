Elsa Hosk admired stylish way
“Angel” underwear brand Victoria’s Secret Elsa Hosk constantly demonstrates in his Instagram trending bows. Not slow the model and with autumn accessories, among them Panama.
This accessory is ideal for the leather jacket or trenco. Look stylish Panama with sunglasses. They Elsa complements your image.
Photo 30-year-old model appeared in a black Panama hat, a cardigan and open shoes of the same color. Cardigan Elsa stylish wear to top and bottom buttons were unbuttoned. Shoes model chose the same trend – with a square toe. Diluted your bow Swedish model with a Maxi skirt with a large incision.
Interestingly, this skirt and cardigan also included in the list of must-have outfits for fall. Cardigan, you can mix with the Mom Jeans or satin skirts. They can be of various configurations and styles. It is recommended to wear cardigan with shirt or naked body.
The stylish skirt will look if you wear it with a knitted sweater and high heeled bottomtime. If you are not very comfortable to wear shoes with heels, the boots can replace ordinary sneakers.