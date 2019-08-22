Elsa Hosk boasted a slim figure in a bikini
August 22, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
The supermodel showed the picture in which she is depicted hanging on the branch of a palm tree in a crimson bikini.
Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk showed vivid pictures from vacation, on which she is depicted in a crimson bikini. In one of the photos of the girl posing hanging on a palm tree, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
The images were posted on Instagram-page of Elsa Hosk and delighted users. Many have found the swimsuit models are very stylish and showy. Others began to make jokes about her picture on the palm.
The girl was called “Tarzan,” noted a curious frame and admired the length of the legs of Elsa.