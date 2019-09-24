Elsa Hosk excited audience candid outfit
September 24, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
30-year-old Swedish model Elsa Hosk did not leave without attention the ceremony Green Carpet Fashion Awards, which took place in Milan.
The audience “angel” Victoria’s Secret came out in a sparkly dress consisting of a top and a Maxi skirt with a high slit. Outfit emphasizes the benefit breast, flat stomach and long legs of a model.
Beautiful outfit Elsa said Golden sandals with heels and a beautiful bracelet on the wrist. Hair Hosk dismissed and a bit clocked by the waves, and the person had applied make-up in nadovich shades.
This ceremony was attended by many colleagues of Elsa Hosk – Alessandra Ambrosio, candice Swanepoel, actress Sophia Loren, as well as models Isabel Gular and Barbara Palvin.