Elsa Hosk forgot to wear bra

| August 15, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

New edgy model.

Эльза Хоск забыла надеть бюстгальтер

Elsa Hosk enjoys summer holidays in Italy. Each day, the model chooses fashionable outfit and publish them in instagram.

For a hot Sunday 30-year-old Swedish beauty chose a bold pant with Zebra print — they became the focus of the image.

Elsa is also wearing white longsleeve and sandals of Hermes, the base part of the wardrobe, which perfectly complements the colorful pants.

Make-up model made a bet on the naturalness and smooth stressed skin with a highlighter. Blonde hair Hosk gathered in a deliberately careless beam.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.