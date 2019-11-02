Elsa Hosk in a provocative Luka for a secular party
Swedish model has fun at a costume party in the image of a stripper.
In new York held a noisy party Klum’Heidi’s Halloween, which brought together the stars and showed their terrible looking images.
Visited pati and “angel” Victoria’s Secret Elsa Hosk. She chose a Halloween image stripper Alice from the movie “Proximity”, played by Natalie Portman.
Hosk was wearing a purple bra with floral appliques and white fringe, pink mini skirt and sandals with extreme high platform and heel.
Your outfit it complemented the light pink wig and dollars, which were attached to the leg elastic. In one hand she held a lacquered Cape amethyst color with fur, the other with a dark pink handbag.
Bright makeup with pink shades and black arrow has completed her sexy bow.