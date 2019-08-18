Elsa Hosk in a white bikini admired the perfect figure
Pictures of fashion models gathered more than 200 thousand likes in a day. To them she is depicted in a white bikini.
Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk starred in a white bikini on the street in the resort city, where it currently rests. Photos gathered more than 200 thousand likes on her Instagram page, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
In the photographs she is depicted in a fairly open white swimsuit walking on the pavement. Complement the image of the model, massive brown sunglasses and loose hair.
Many of the comments are enthusiastically reacted to the publication of models, calling it the winner of “the perfect body”, “angel” and “Muse”. However, there were those who critically commented on the thinness of Elsa Hosk.