Elsa Hosk in a white bikini admired the perfect figure

| August 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Pictures of fashion models gathered more than 200 thousand likes in a day. To them she is depicted in a white bikini.

Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk starred in a white bikini on the street in the resort city, where it currently rests. Photos gathered more than 200 thousand likes on her Instagram page, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.

In the photographs she is depicted in a fairly open white swimsuit walking on the pavement. Complement the image of the model, massive brown sunglasses and loose hair.

Many of the comments are enthusiastically reacted to the publication of models, calling it the winner of “the perfect body”, “angel” and “Muse”. However, there were those who critically commented on the thinness of Elsa Hosk.

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.