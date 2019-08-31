Elsa Hosk lost an earring on the red carpet
With a 30-year-old model and “angel” underwear brand Victoria’s Secret on the red carpet, there was confusion, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
On the second day of the Venice film festival Elsa Hosk took to the track in a beautiful dress consisting of a velvet black top and a voluminous gold skirt with a small train, which actually confused.
Elsa was wearing black pumps with heels that stepped on the hem of her dress, sat down for an earring that fell off her ear on the red carpet. Gotta give it to her, Hosk’s not confused, she carefully sat down on the carpet and got my earring back and wear it.
By the way, this is the second image that shows Elsa Hosk at the festival. The last output of the model shone in front of the cameras in a black dress with lace and bare back. The slender figure of the model, these two dresses were well emphasized.