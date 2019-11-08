Elsa Hosk posing in the Elevator in a white mini with a revealing neckline
November 7, Swedish top model and “angel” Victoria’s Secret turned 31.
In a festive day at the Hosk was planned some social events, for which she chose a white outfit.
Elsa wore a white mini dress with corset and open neckline that complements the black belt and microsomal Jacquemus, and white boots with a wide shaft like an accordion.
“In the Elevator was a good light”, signed pictures of the Khosk.