Elsa Hosk showed an unusual outfit for travel
August 31, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The paparazzi photographed the model in the Venice airport, which is now, incidentally, hosts the international film festival. For flights Hosk prefers comfortable clothes: the basic sweater and stylish jeans with a patch and a signature monogrammed Louis Vuitton, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.
The main feature of the image become sandals Velcro, which the model wears in a pair of socks. Fashion taboo on this combination have already been removed so I advise you to actively use the trick to try it, not only in aircraft but also in everyday life.
Elsa Hosk is traveling in sandals with socks and a sweater oversize