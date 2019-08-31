Elsa Hosk showed an unusual outfit for travel

The paparazzi photographed the model in the Venice airport, which is now, incidentally, hosts the international film festival. For flights Hosk prefers comfortable clothes: the basic sweater and stylish jeans with a patch and a signature monogrammed Louis Vuitton, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.

The main feature of the image become sandals Velcro, which the model wears in a pair of socks. Fashion taboo on this combination have already been removed so I advise you to actively use the trick to try it, not only in aircraft but also in everyday life.

Elsa Hosk is traveling in sandals with socks and a sweater oversize

