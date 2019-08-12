Elsa Hosk starred in a candid photoshoot for Victoria’s Secret

The famous Swedish model Elsa state Committee, which is the “angel” Victoria’s Secret often starred in the erotic photo shoots, but collaborations with underwear brand shares quite rare. So, the brand published a new erotic photo of a sexy blonde.

Эльза Хоск снялась в откровенной фотосессии для Victoria's Secret

Fresh pictures of Elsa state Committee representatives lingerie brand published on the official Instagram page of Victoria’s Secret. Sexy Swede starred in a photo shoot for advertising of a new collection of underwear.

For fresh kampana she had to try on some sexy sets that consisted of lace panties and bras, as well as knit kits with many decorative stripes.

Most of the frames with Elsa Gosk photographers decided to do black and white, and the relaxed pose of the experimental model has added even more sexiness to her perfect body. In the photo she posed back, emphasizing the beautiful details of the new collection of Victoria’s Secret, and thereby demonstrating their firm buttocks.

In another shot the model photographed in portrait mode to better convey the detail of luxury lingerie.

