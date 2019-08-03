Elsa Hosk tried on the stylish gown without underwear
The model looks very stylish.
30-year-old blonde Elsa Hosk professionally conquers not only the runways but also the streets of big cities. New photos slim “angel” Victoria’s Secret in the stylish way she showed in social networks.
The famous Swedish model has already won an audience of millions on social networks, so it actively supports the rating of one of the most stylish runway stars, presenting stylish frames. Fresh photos spectacular “onion” Elsa Hosk has published on his page in Instagram.
On the streets of new York stylish Swedish girl who loves luxury brands, showed another great summer look in the style of “casual”. Fans of simple, but at the same time stylish outfits should take note.
For a walk Elsa Hosk wore a mini dress in khaki, which for several seasons is one of the most popular shades. Interestingly, for easy dresses she picked up the sandal or shoes and put on black military boots with laces. “Dangerous” image of Elsa added massive Hoop earrings and a black clutch bag and a wide belt in a tone that emphasized her thin wasp waist.