Elsa Pataky celebrated the birthday with friends in Ibiza
For several days the 35-year-old Chris Hemsworth and 42-year-old Elsa Pataky relax on Ibiza along with 48-year-old Matt Damon, his 43-year-old wife Lucanas Barroso and other close friends. Elsa decided to throw a noisy party on the occasion of his birthday. 43 Pataky will be July 18, but to celebrate she decided in advance.
Judging by the fresh pictures in Instagram of Elsa, the day was busy and fun. First, Hemsworth, Pataky, Matt Damon, his wife Luciana and their friends riding on the boat and swimming in the warm sea, and then met the sunset in a picturesque location on the coast and took some beautiful shots.
At this pre-party for the birthday Pataki is not over: dressed in formal dresses, Elsa along with Lucani and other friends, went to a party at one of the local bars.
Early birthday celebration with my favorite people
signed Elsa a series of shots.
On vacation Pataky and Hemsworth also took his three children: seven-year and five-year India, Tristan and Sasha. However at the party the kids were not present, apparently, left this day with a babysitter.
Elsa and Chris are close with Matt and Lucanos for many years, often resting in the same company and have family holidays. Once in an interview, Hemsworth said what started their friendship with Damon and for what he most appreciates him.
We became friends at that time, when I started acting way, and I really helped that I watched how Matt behaves. He’s just a normal guy with no star,
— spoke warmly about old friend Chris.