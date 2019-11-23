Elsa Pataky commented on the divorce Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: “He deserves better”
Cyrus 10 years was in a relationship with Hemsworth. About breaking up with Miley he has learned from social networks.
Tear Miley and Liam came as a shock to fans of the pair. According to the singer, the reason for the breakup was the passion of Hemsworth to drugs and alcohol. Recently failed relationship of the stars commented Elsa Pataky, the wife of the brother of Liam, Chris. The actress spoke at a press conference in Madrid, where he arrived for the launch of the Christmas campaign of your brand lingerie Secret.
After a relationship that lasted ten years, he’s a little upset, but coping. He’s a strong boy and deserves the best. He deserves the best
— Elsa said, when asked how are things with Liam.
Long time friends and relatives of Hemsworth talked with Miley, but after the breakup, which he Liam learned on the Internet, the actor turned away from Cyrus. Elsa said that Liam has found support in the family circle and began to communicate more with Chris to recover.
After a gap of stars in the Network appeared information about the fact that Liam cheated on Miley. After these news Hemsworth went to her brother to Australia and lived for some time at Chris and Elsa in the big house.
Now Liam is Dating Australian actress Maddison brown, and Miley tied relationship with musician Cody Simpson.