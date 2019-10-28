Elton John a few months postponed the concert due to illness
October 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The contractor for a few months has postponed his concert that was held in Indianapolis on October 26.
The Elton John concert in the US was postponed due to illness of the artist. This is stated in the message of the concert venue posted on Twitter.
Famous British singer had to perform in the arena Bankers life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday. However, the organizers announced the postponement of the event on 26 March next year due to the illness of the musician.
“We apologize for the inconvenience caused as a result of these changes, and wish Elton a speedy recovery”, – stated in the message.