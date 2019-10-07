Elton John does not understand the popularity of the songs from the funeral of Princess Diana
Famous British singer and composer Elton John does not understand the popularity of the song “Candle in the Wind” (“candle in the wind”), which sounded at the funeral of Princess Diana. The musician confessed in his autobiographical book “Ya”. Excerpts from the work appeared in a publication The Independent.
The song “candle in the wind” Elton John performed only one time on 6 September 1997 during the funeral of Princess Diana in Westminster Abbey. This song is a cover of a piece of music written on the death of actress Marilyn Monroe. After the death of Princess Diana, the single performed by the British singer has sold 33 000 000 copies and entered the Guinness book of records. The funeral of the Princess was watched by over 2.5 billion people, which was a record for television.
In his autobiographical book, Elton John admitted that he never understood people who continued again and again to listen to this song, and knew that he had it more under any circumstances will not perform. The success of this song, as written by the author, means that shooting with the funeral of Diana continued to turn in Top of the Pops for weeks that the men “were drunk with death”, the representative of the Royal family, and mourning is completely out of control. The composer is confident that the Princess would like that is not wanted.