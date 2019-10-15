Elton John on Michael Jackson: “He was really mentally ill”
After demi Moore his autobiography and released a 72-year-old Elton John. The autobiography of the British singer will arrive tomorrow, but already available some excerpts from the book are Elton remembers Michael Jackson.
John admits that at the beginning of the career of Michael between them was trust and friendship. Everything changed with the years: if Jackson kept to himself and isolated himself from society.
I knew Michael from 13-14 years. He was the most charming child that you can imagine. However, at some point he began to isolate himself from the world and reality, as did Elvis Presley,
— said John in his biography.
Elton also recalled one of the episodes, which even then seemed to him strange. Somehow Elton had asked Michael out on a family party, at some point, Jackson was gone, and after some time were found playing with the housekeeper’s son. Elton claims that Michael, for some reason “couldn’t cope with the adult company.”
God knows what was going through his head, and God knows what drugs he was given. But every time I’ve seen him in recent years, I realized that the poor man lost his head. In the truest sense of the word. He was truly mentally ill, and to be with him was unpleasant,
— shared his opinion of John.
We will remind that not so long ago, the younger brother of Macaulay Culkin commented on the accusations of Michael Jackson of pedophilia — this topic is raised in the documentary “Leaving Neverland” (Neverland Leaving). Kieran Culkin, who together with his brother Macaulay with youth tied a very close relationship with Jackson, admitted that the best he can do in this situation is to remain silent. Kirk declined to comment because “it will be published and may hurt someone’s feelings.”