Elton John spoke out in defense of Megan and Harry: he invited them to France and paid for the flight…
In the network there are new pictures of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which caused a flurry of indignation from the audience. This time the couple was photographed when they sat down in a private jet together with his son Archie, leaving France, where they arrived a few days ago. According to Daily Mail, this was the fourth flight of Casekow for the last 11 days, considering their recent trip to Ibiza.
The Duke and Duchess were accused of hypocrisy as they publicly urge everyone to protect the environment, while they themselves ride around in private jets that emit huge amounts of carbon dioxide and other harmful substances.
In defense of Megan and Harry were made by singer Elton John — a friend of the Prince and his late mother Princess Diana. He said in Instagram that the family of Harry flew to the French Riviera at his personal invitation. He called them to visit his luxurious Villa Castel Mont-Alban, so they can enjoy its tranquil environment and safety. The musician said that he paid for the flight in both directions. And that he made a donation on behalf of Megan and Harry to the Fund, which is struggling with the “carbon footprint” — so the flight was “carbon neutral”.
Elton John also said he was highly upset with how the press is served in a private visit of Casekow in his house in nice. And feels obliged to protect them from attacks, which had already ruined lady Diana.
However, the scandal to extinguish it failed. Other members of the Royal family also Charter private aircraft — mainly for official travel, but sometimes for personal purposes. They are also subjected to public criticism. However, Harry and Megan, unlike their relatives, while pretending to be fighters for the protection of nature, lectures on these topics and give advice to others who themselves do not follow.
