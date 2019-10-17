Elton John told about his father and the struggle with addiction in the book “I”
John always waited for approval of his actions from his father, who has never been in his concerts. Parent has not taken his incomprehensible way of life son. His entire career he was trying to prove is worth something. In 1991, the BBC officer died, and not finding the strength to make peace with the heir.
The second part of the book John wrote for his drug addiction. 16 years, the singer struggled with bulimia, bouts of anger, addiction to alcohol and prohibited drugs. In 1991, the musician went into downtown Chicago to go to a rehabilitation center. Along with other celebrity patients cleaned, scrubbed toilets, washed clothes. Now the artist is trying to lead a healthy lifestyle.