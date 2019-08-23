Elvis Presley will be cartoon hero
Legend rock-n-roll, Elvis Presley, becomes the hero of the cartoon from Netflix and Sony Animation “Agent king”. The character in the image of Elvis to fight the evil that threatens our planet.
Entertainment, the singer will not appear in the white overalls in which the audience are accustomed to perceive, and jetpacks. The most famous performer on the parallel Earth to fight against dark forces.
The show produces stars ex-wife – Priscilla Presley. According to her, the idea of the cartoon is built on the childhood dream of Elvis:
“When Elvis was a little boy, he always dreamed of becoming a superhero fighting crime and saving the world. Agent King will allow him to fulfill this dream. I am very pleased to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this incredible project and to be able to show the world Elvis, whom they had not seen before.”