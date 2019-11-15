Emaciated Volochkova scared of fans (photo)
Controversial Russian ballerina Anastasia Volochkova, whose name was called in the program Andrei Malakhov on escorting, is rapidly losing weight. Emaciated star startled fans with his views. The last photo published in Instagram, Anastasia looks very thin. Ballerina sat on a strict diet and a lot of trains in the gym, in a dance class.
“Two quail eggs, salad and sometimes soup “Tom Yam” — that’s all my food. Yeah, I don’t want to eat. I’m so tired at the ballet bar, sometimes practicing 8 hours a day of their new show “the Ballerina in Wonderland circus” that I’m not food,” — said earlier Volochkova.
Fans in the comments say that Anastasia looks too exhausted. Though a dancer and very thin, her body is far from ideal. Subscribers Volochkova suggest a little buff up.
Sounding the alarm and nutritionists, they note that the diet of Anastasia too scarce. It gets necessary for a healthy lifestyle energy. According to experts, the dancer too limit itself in calories, which can lead to anorexia.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter