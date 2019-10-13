“Emancipated”: Dana Borisova again went to the Crimea for the first time in a long time…
Scandalously known Russian TV presenter Dana Borisova, lit up in the Crimea, but then, who visited Kiev for the first time in a long time, published a photo in a bathing suit. This writes the Russian Fifth channel.
In particular, Given a posted to Instagram a few pictures in a swimsuit that makes quite infrequently. 43-year-old woman was resting at the hotel in the Crimea, where the photographer persuaded her to pose on the beach. Sharing the result of the shooting, the star has admitted to fans why unlike other beauties rarely publishes photos in a swimsuit.
“Every time before leaving the sea, I promise to put pictures in a swimsuit. But shy and merge”, — wrote Dana, thanking the photographer who inspired her to loosen up.
Information resource reminds, Borisov is closely watching their figure, but standard methods do not help her hold the weight with the desired framework. After drug treatment in Thailand she was actively watching my diet, so was able to lose weight to 51.7 kg.
Before she recovered from taking antidepressants. Rehabilitation presenter held in 2017, after which it returned to normal.
As you know, the security Service of Ukraine (SBU) banned entry in July in Ukraine Dana Borisova for a period of three years. The reason for the sanctions was a visit to the Russian annexed Crimea in 2017, she said in social networks (for some time the post disappeared).
As previously reported “FACTS”, Dana Borisova quarreled with the ballerina Anastasia Volochkova during the filming of the program “the Stars aligned”. A topic of discussion in the Studio was a drug and alcohol addiction stars.
