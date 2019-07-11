“Embarrassed to go to the men’s room”: she told me she suffered from violent…
Before the child’s birth parents will know whether they have a boy or a girl. But sometimes nature is able to surprise, writes the edition Woman.ru.
Journalists managed to talk with Sophia B. from Irkutsk — a girl who was born with male and female organs at the same time.
During her birth (1996) at a local hospital near Irkutsk was not even this pregnant women ultrasound. Therefore, doctors and the child’s parents were shocked when he was born.
Parents were asked to choose whom they want — a boy or a girl, once, however, warned that it would be safer to make the child a son.
“The parents went to the doctors and did not object. No one imagined that I encounter all of these problems, because I have a male, which means I can become an ordinary boy. Shortly after birth I cut the uterus, ovaries and vagina sewed up. The memory of the incident on my body the scars the true nature of which parents for years didn’t want me to, “says Sofia.
Raised her like a normal boy confronted with many problems. From an early age the child feel uncomfortable — he was too quiet, was not interested in boyish games and could not find friends among the local children. The sports section, where he carefully stuffed, caused only disgust.
“But, if you only knew how I was tempted by the “women’s” world of dolls, dresses, “mothers and daughters”. I sincerely do not understand why I wait for those or other emotions or actions. I was so uncomfortable in the masculine environment that for the first 9 years of school I never went to the school toilet for boys”, — shares his memories of Sophia.
She grew up, and however increased its intransigence with reality. Shower girl protested against it all — against the men’s clothes, which, on the basis of standards, she had to wear against parents who pretended not to understand her suffering, and against the classmates who tried harder to stick because of the otherness.
At some point, things got so unbearable that Sofia ran away from home due to the fact that I met the young man, with whom she lived for about five years as same-sex couple.
In 16 years, when it came time to register in the military, so she began taking female hormones. Fortunately, she met good doctors who without further ADO was diagnosed Ф64.0 (Transsexualism) and assured her that in General she’s mentally I’m healthy.
Two years later, the girl passed the tests, which showed that according to the prevailing content in its organism DNA of the X chromosomes, she is a woman born with a genital anomaly. Then began its gradual transformation into a woman.
“I openly tell my story in order to show that it is not necessary to disparage people like me. We are hostages of a medical error, which is difficult to find their place among heterosexuals, and among the LGBT community. I also want to appeal to young mothers who (God forbid, of course) are faced with a similar problem have their babies. Do not just do a sex change operation for fear of public opinion is much more correct to be afraid to break the life of your child. Fortunately, now there are many methods by which in this situation is to know the dominant gender and thus not to harm the man,” explained Sophia.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Shiloh Jolie-pitt prepares for a final sex change. She begins to behave like a boy, constantly covers her Breasts with hands and becomes a “boyish” habits.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter