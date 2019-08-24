Embarrassment for Kate Middleton and Prince William: the flight to Scotland was not so economical…
August 22, the British media erupted with praise for Prince William and Kate Middleton, who, amid the scandal, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, arrived with children in Scotland on Board the private, and the usual commercial aircraft. Fans of Meghan Markle broke even accusations of Cambridge — they say that they specifically tried to put the former actress and her husband Harry in a bad light, proving to the world its frugality and environmental consciousness.
However, it turned out that actually the journey of William and Kate was not so economical and safe for the environment. As found out the edition of the Daily Mail, the Royal people wanted to fly their Norwich to Aberdeen flight is certainly a popular budget airline Flybe.
But usually this flight is operated with the aircraft to Loganair. So the management of the airport and honoured airlines, fulfilling the desire of the Royal persons, was sent to Norwich Flybe plane that flew almost 200 miles empty from Humberside airport.
The Loganair plane that was supposed to pick up passengers from Norwich to Aberdeen, went to the airport of destination is also “empty”.
This means that the release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere as a result of two unnecessary flights amounted to about 4.5 tons.
It is reported that Kate and William did not know about the decision to give them almost “personal” plane (although it was flying and the other passengers). But in the end got into an awkward position and was horrified.
“It’s not their fault, but the situation itself is ridiculous,” says a source.
in nice to Ibiza and from there back to London.
Meanwhile, Kate and William, who are from Aberdeen cars drove to Balmoral castle, photographed at the residence of Queen Elizabeth. Kate was in a green woolen jumper by the Swedish brand Fjallraven worth $ 160. And the Queen photographed in a plaid kilt, a warm jumper and a green tank top.
See also: the 28-year-old niece of Princess Diana was spotted making out with 60-year-old boyfriend.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter