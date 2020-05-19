Embassy of Ukraine in the United States announced the flight from Seattle to Kiev to fly home
19 may on the official Facebook page of the Embassy of Ukraine in the USA, it was reported that from the United States to Kiev will be sent another commercial flight for the return home of Ukrainian citizens — this time from Seattle (WA). But for those who want to get on Board, you will have to hurry.
The flight scheduled for 21 may — you should hurry, if you want to fly this flight.
“Dear citizens of Ukraine! Today, the UIA was informed of the possibility of implementation of special commercial flight on 21 may from Seattle to Kiev about what Ukraine’s Embassy in the USA informs you without delay”, — is told on the page.
Due to the fact that the flight will be carried out “in a short time due to organizational issues,” an Embassy asks for “understanding” to a limited preparation time of travel.
“I hope You will be able to use it, especially those citizens who are on the West coast of the USA”, — stated in the message.
Ticket sales open on the UIA website at the link: https://www.flyuia.com/ua/ua/home. In search, select place of departure — Seattle-Tacoma international airport (Seattle, Tacoma). Ticket price — from $ 800.
In addition, the Embassy of Ukraine to the United States recalls that when purchasing tickets home even before crossing the border the requirement is the consent for observation or isolation using the electronic service “Dy in the home” (your choice).
