The press service of the Ministry of international Affairs of Canada, said that the Consulate’s staff in China met for the 10th time with one of the Canadians arrested by Chinese authorities.

The Ministry reported that can’t provide detailed information about the visit due to confidentiality provisions, but assured that it will not stop attempts to obtain better access to Michael Loaf.

Detention Kovriga and Michael Spavor are in response to the December arrest of Executive Director of Huawei man of Anjou in Vancouver.

Man awaiting extradition to the USA where she will be charged with fraud, to circumvent sanctions against Iran.

The canadian government says it is deeply concerned by the unjustified detention Kovriga and Spawar, and continues to call for their immediate release.

Canada has received support on this issue from a number of countries, including Australia, France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.