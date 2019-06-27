Embassy: the Russian Citizens in terrorist attacks in Tunisia were not injured
The explosions thundered on Thursday in the capital of Tunisia, Russian citizens are not affected. This was reported in the Russian Embassy in Tunisia.
“We are in constant contact with the competent authorities of the country. And at the moment the information on victims among the Russian citizens there”, – quotes RIA “news” the employee of the Department.
We will remind, on Thursday in Tunis was blown up by two suicide bombers. First, the explosion occurred on a busy main street next to the French Embassy and the interior Ministry. Was undermined by a police car. Then, in the same district, a suicide bomber could not enter the building of the Directorate for combating terrorism and blew himself up in the Parking lot.
According to recent reports, one policeman was killed, from five to nine people were injured.